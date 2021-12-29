Pics Of Vicky Kaushal And Sindoor-clad Sara Ali Khan From Duo's Next Film Surface Online

A picture of actor Vicky Kaushal with a sindoor-clad Sara Ali Khan posing for a picture with a fan has been doing the round on social media. The comes after Kaushal resumed working post his royal wedding with Katrina Kaif. Fans now speculated that Kaushal and Sara Ali, who is basking in the success of Atrangi Re are working on a film together.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to work together on their next project?

In the picture that made its way online, the two actors were seen posing for a selfie with a fan. Sara was spotted with sindoor on her head and a nosering. She was joined by Kaushal, who wore a blue t-shirt and a red hoodie. Although it is unclear which film they will be working on and who the director is, fans are excited about seeing them take on roles together and share the screen.

A video of the duo on a bike also surfaced online a few days ago. Sara was seen sitting behind Vicky as he rode the bike with a helmet. No details about the duo's next project have been revealed yet. The actors have also not shared any information about their project on social media and fans await an announcement.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's directorial, Sardar Udham, which was named the 'Best Hindi film with a social message' of 2021 by Forbes. The actor will soon be seen in yet another biopic as he plays the role of Sam Manekshaw, the country's first Field Marshal and the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film will also see Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh in pivotal roles and the actor welcomed them to the team in a recent post.

Sara on the other hand was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film premiered on Disney+Hotstar and also saw Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Sara takes on the role of Rinku in the film and finds herself in a dilemma as she must choose between two men in her life.

