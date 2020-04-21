'Pihu' Ending Explained: What Happens When A Two-year-old Gets Close Calls With Death?

The movie Pihu has had an excellent response from the audience and it was called one of the most horrifying but realistic movies of all time. The movie shows a series of unfortunate events as a little girl tries to figure out what is happening around her house while her mother refuses to wake up. As per sources, the movie was based on the true events of a girl getting trapped in her house alone.

Pihu movie ending explained

The movie is centred around a two-year-old girl named Pihu who gets up on the day after her birthday and looks around for her mother. Her mother is seen lying down on the bed with a box of sleeping pills in the hands, which makes one assume that she is either passed out or dead. There is no response from her end so Pihu takes things in her own hands.

Throughout the movie, the scenes are manipulated in such a way that it shows that everything around Pihu can turn into something dangerous when she is left alone to fend for herself. Hungry Pihu looks for food; she tries to warm a roti in a microwave but burns it. She tries to do the same on a gas burner and leaves the stove on. She mixes up a bottle of phenyl with milk and is about to drink it when the weight of the bottle spills the whole thing on the floor.

Pihu receives calls that her mother gets from her husband and Pihu's father Gaurav, who seems to be angry and also warns Pooja (the mother) that he forgot to turn off the iron. This fact along with the stove burning gives an indication of a disaster. Pihu goes to the balcony and almost jumps to her doom in order to catch her falling doll.

Does Pihu die in the end?

Disaster comes when she uses the electricity board and the house starts catching fire. Gaurav, who gets the intuition that something is wrong, comes back home only to find the house on fire. He first sees that his wife is still on the bed, unresponsive. He hears Pihu who can be seen sitting in a small tent with her toys in her room.

The movie is a whole lot of 'close calls with death' of a two-year-old. It shows the horrifying reality of how parents must be very careful before taking each step in their lives as they cannot imagine what could happen to their children. A Pihu review written in one of the leading newspapers claimed it to be a 'horrifying Baby's Day Out'.

