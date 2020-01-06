Deepika Padukone's Picture With Laxmi Agarwal's Daughter Pihu Has Fans Gushing

Actor Deepika Padukone was reportedly celebrating her 34th birthday in Lucknow yesterday. The actor celebrated her birthday at the care which is run by acid attack survivors. Actor Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on the real-life inspirational story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone was joined by husband Ranveer Singh, Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey. Apart from them, Laxmi Agarwal was also present there for the celebrations.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles In The New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Chhapaak

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Recently, the fans love the adorable picture of Deepika Padukone, Laxmi and Laxmi's daughter Pihu. The picture where Deepika Padukone is adorably posing with Pihu has made her fans go "aww". Deepika, for her birthday celebration opted for a traditional golden Anarkali outfit and on the other hand, Laxmi looked cool wearing a blue jacket and white trousers. Many fans commented on this picture and appreciated the cute bonding between Deepika Padukone and Pihu.

Have a look at the picture

Reportedly, Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone will be heading to Delhi later in order to resume the promotions of Chhapaak. The film Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar who has directed films like Raazi and Talvaar. In Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey. The film is scheduled to release across the nation on January 10 and will be clashing with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan-starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will also be featuring in husband Ranveer Singh's '83 the film. The film is said to be recreating Team India's historic win at the 1983 world cup. In the movie, Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

Also Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Totally Pulled Off THIS Gorgeous Ivory Bodycon Dress; Yay Or Nay?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.