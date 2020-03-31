Parineeti Chopra Almost Took Away Lead Role From Deepika Padukone & Other 'Piku' Facts

Piku is a 2015 film which stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The movie explores the beautiful relationship between a daughter and father. Despite having separate ideologies, they still get along well. The movie was also a hit at the box office and is has both critical and audience acclaim.

Did you know know that Parineeti Chopra was the initial choice for the film? Let's take a look into other trivia about the film.

Piku movie trivia

The shots inside Toyota Innova were shot after removing first row headrests. This was done to fit Amitabh Bachhan in the frame with Irrfan and Deepika.

The girl who plays the musical instrument, who is recognised by Bachchan later while he is cycling through the streets, is director Shoojit's daughter Ananya.

Parineeti Chopra was the primary choice for the lead role.

Amitabh Bachchan's character name is Bhashkor Banerjee, which is the same name that he had in the movie Anand (1971). In Piku, his name is pronounced in a way to sound more Bengali.

In the last sequence of the movie, Deepika Padukone is seen playing badminton with Irrfan Khan. Deepika was a national level badminton player before modelling and acting. Her father Prakash Padukone is also a former international badminton player.

Amitabh Bachan got his 4th National award for this film and became the first actor to have achieved this.

Deepika Padukone enjoyed driving that she thought of driving more often in real life as well.

Deepika Padukone received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this film.

Music director Anupam Roy made his Bollywood debut with this film.

This is Deepika Padukone's favourite movie after Om Shanti Om (2007).

Moushumi Chatterjee made a comeback in this film.

Before this film, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone shared the screen in Aarakshan (2011), which was directed by Prakash Jha.

