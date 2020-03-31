Parineeti Chopra Almost Took Away Lead Role From Deepika Padukone & Other 'Piku' Facts

Piku is a 2015 film which stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The movie explores the beautiful relationship between a daughter and father. Despite having separate ideologies, they still get along well. The movie was also a hit at the box office and is has both critical and audience acclaim.
Did you know know that Parineeti Chopra was the initial choice for the film? Let's take a look into other trivia about the film.
Piku movie trivia
- The shots inside Toyota Innova were shot after removing first row headrests. This was done to fit Amitabh Bachhan in the frame with Irrfan and Deepika.
- The girl who plays the musical instrument, who is recognised by Bachchan later while he is cycling through the streets, is director Shoojit's daughter Ananya.
- Parineeti Chopra was the primary choice for the lead role.
- Amitabh Bachchan's character name is Bhashkor Banerjee, which is the same name that he had in the movie Anand (1971). In Piku, his name is pronounced in a way to sound more Bengali.
- In the last sequence of the movie, Deepika Padukone is seen playing badminton with Irrfan Khan. Deepika was a national level badminton player before modelling and acting. Her father Prakash Padukone is also a former international badminton player.
- Amitabh Bachan got his 4th National award for this film and became the first actor to have achieved this.
- Deepika Padukone enjoyed driving that she thought of driving more often in real life as well.
- Deepika Padukone received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this film.
- Music director Anupam Roy made his Bollywood debut with this film.
- This is Deepika Padukone's favourite movie after Om Shanti Om (2007).
- Moushumi Chatterjee made a comeback in this film.
- Before this film, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone shared the screen in Aarakshan (2011), which was directed by Prakash Jha.
