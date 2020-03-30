The Debate
Deepika Padukone To Kriti Sanon: Here's How Bollywood Actresses Spend Quarantine Weekend

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone and many Bollywood actors spent their time in quarantine by pursuing their hobby or by being creative at home. See their weekend plans, here

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of the Bollywood female actors have been urging their fans to stay indoors. They themselves have been homebound and have been sharing how they spent their weekends on social media. All these actors have been very active on social media post the coronavirus pandemic and have been explaining the importance of social distancing to their fans. Here’s how Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood actors spent their weekend.

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika Padukone had a funny take on the lockdown. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her house's floor plan. Deepika Padukone hilariously stated that she was planning her next weekend travel ideas while sharing the picture. Deepika Padukone’s post on Instagram read, ‘Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas... #travel #home’ (sic)

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Shares Her Weekend Travel Plans In Hilarious Post; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a workout selfie with her fans. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sporting a completely natural, no-makeup look and pouting her lips. She captioned the picture saying that it is her workout pout and even added that ‘workout pout’ is a thing.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Fans To 'focus On Light From Within' & Stay Strong Amid Lockdown

Anushka Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka Sharma who is quarantining with her husband Virat Kohli shared that she turned hairstylist for the weekend. In a video shared by Anushka Sharma on her Instagram, she is seen giving her husband a hair cut. The video also features the then and now look of the cricketer at the very end.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Turns Hairstylist Amidst Lockdown, And First Client Is Hubby Virat Kohli

Kriti Sanon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Kriti Sanon, like most Bollywood actors, used the quarantine to work on her hobby. She took to her social media and stated that she had written something. She shared a video with a series of pictures, which had a background voice of her narrating a story. Kriti Sanon even mentioned that the story was a love story and that she loves romance.

Rakulpreet Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Rakulpreet Singh used the weekend in quarantine to bond with her family and her sibling. She took to her Instagram account and revealed that it had been long since she pushed her brother on a swing and that she utilised her weekend to do just that. Rakulpreet Singh even added that she is looking at the brighter side of the tough situation.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Superb Reply To Deepika Padukone's 'plagiarism' Charge Is A Must-see

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
