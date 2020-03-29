Parineeti Chopra's Pictures That Show The 'Jabariya Jodi' Star's Love For Fitness

It is no secret that actor Parineeti Chopra puts in a lot of effort to stay fit. The actor often shares posts on her social media of herself working out or heading to the gym. Her efforts can definitely be seen in her pictures that showcase her toned muscles. Here are a few pictures and videos of the Hasee Toh Phasee actor that show that her fitness is up to the mark.

Parineeti Chopra's pictures prove that the actor's fitness is up to the mark

In the video above, Parineeti Chopra is seen working out with her instructor. As she lies down on a table, her instructor is helping her with her leg workout. The actor is seen dressed in a full-sleeved abstract printed sports bralette and a pair of black leggings.

The actor took to her social media to share an adorable picture from what seems to be a vacation in Goa. Parineeti is seen dressed in a white coloured cropped tank and a pair of pink coloured pants. The actor's outfit is enough to prove her love for fitness.

Sharing a post on International Yoga Day, Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of herself in a yoga pose. Sitting on a yoga mat, the actor is seen gracefully holding her Yoga position. She is dressed in a black sleeveless cropped top and a pair of black shorts with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

For one of her brand shoots, the actor shared a picture dressed in a fitness outfit. She is dressed in a black halter neck top and a pair of black leggings from the same set. Chopra is gracefully posing with her hair tied up in two plaited ponytails.

Back in May, Parineeti Chopra took to her social media to share a picture from one of her brand shoots. It looks like she is about to run with a pool in the background. With her hair tied up, the actor is dressed in a cropped and zipped full-sleeved top and completed the outfit with a pair of black bottoms.

