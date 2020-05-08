'Piku' Turns Five: Songs Of The Film And How They Explore Deepika And Irrfan's Chemistry

On Friday, that is May 08, Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan in the lead turns five. The Shoojit Sircar directorial narrates the tale of a woman in her early 30s trying to manage her personal and professional life. The movie that also features Moushumi Chatterjee, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jishu Sengupta prominent roles, has Deepika Padukone essaying the role of Piku, meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan play the role of Baba and Rana respectively. As Piku turns five on Friday, here are the songs of the film that explore Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan's chemistry.

Popular songs of Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan starrer:

Bezubaan

The soulful track composed and sung by Anupam Roy stresses upon the power of unspoken words. The song picturised on Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone weaves together some of the best scenes of Piku. It also explores the relationship shared by Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan, who realise their love for each other through the course of this song. The lyrics of the song are penned by Anupam Roy and Manoj Yadav.

Journey Song

The upbeat song is composed and sung by Anupam Roy, also has additional vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. The song that encapsulates the journey of the lead characters- Piku, Baba, and Rana, from Delhi to Kolkata, is nothing short of a spectacle. The song also takes the audiences through the quaint streets of Kolkata. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song are penned by the composer- Anupam Roy, himself.

Lamhe Guzar Gaye

The romantic track showcases the crackling chemistry shared by Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. A flashback of all the moments they spent together becomes the highlight of the show. The song is composed, sung, and penned by Anupam Roy himself.

The movie released in 2015 and was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year, with a reported box-office collection of about 140 crores. The movie was co-produced by N.P. Singh, Ronnie Lahiri, and Sneha Ranjani under their production banners MSM Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Films and Rising Sun Films.

