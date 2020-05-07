Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Baiju Bawra'?

It is not a hidden fact that former lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone still share an endearing friendship and camaraderie with each other despite parting ways many years ago. It is this infectious chemistry that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone share with each other both off-screen and on-screen makes their die-hard fans root for them whenever there is news of their collaboration.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have gone on to collaborate in commercially successful or critically acclaimed movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. And now, according to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone may soon collaborate again for a film that will be helmed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to work together

The film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious period and musical drama titled Baiju Bawra. Reportedly Sanjay Leela Bhansali wishes to rope in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for the remake of the 1952 critically acclaimed film. According to media reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali now wants to create magic on-screen with the hit pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. However, reportedly neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Deepika Padukone has given a heads up for the project and talks are still on for the same.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali does not want the conventional pairing of DeepVeer

It is not a hidden fact that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has collaborated with real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on many of his successful films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela. However, reportedly he wants to break away from the conventional pairing of Deepika and Ranveer for this film and wishes to rope in Ranbir Kapoor opposite the Chaapaak actor. According to media reports, Sanjay will be collaborating with Ranveer for some other film but he does not want to repeat his on-screen pair with Deepika for the fourth time in Baiju Bawra.

Reportedly, Sanjay had been in talks for the film with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika before the lockdown but now that the entire calendar of the actors has gone for a toss, it will be interesting to witness if things shape up positively for the film. Ranbir Kapoor had also made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the film Saawariya. The movie also had Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role. Despite the film not doing well at the box office, Ranbir's performance was much appreciated by the fans.

