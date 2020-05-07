When Irrfan Khan Revealed That THIS Scene From Piku Was His 'item Number' 

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved actors of all time. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, he passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. After his demise, many celebs and fans from across the globe sent in their condolences to the family of Irrfan Khan. While we remember the actor, let's remember one of his most loved and critically acclaimed films, Piku. Here is an incident from the film that Ranveer Singh described.

Irrfan Khan said that the scene before Piku interval was his 'item number'

In 2015, Irrfan Khan played a lead role in Piku. This film was loved by fans and Irrfan as well. While he was talking about the film to Ranveer Singh, he had reportedly expressed his thoughts about his 'item number'. While speaking to Ranveer, Irrfan Khan had expressed that the interval scene which had Deepika, him, and Big B's characters indulged in a chaotic fight while stranded in the middle of a highway was his 'item number'.

Irrfan Khan expressed that he considers the scene his item number because of one particular reason. He expressed that the scene they were doing was moving a lot towards improvisation. This led to poor construction of the scene, and he was feeling caged. After this, Irrfan added that he did not want to react to the situation but was trying to generate an emotion anyway. However, he suddenly got an objective view of the situation and his body started reacting differently. He thus told Ranveer Singh that it was his equivalent of an item number.

Piku was a 2015 film helmed by Shoojit Sircar. In this film, Irrfan Khan was seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role. The film was appreciated by fans and critics alike, and to date, is regarded as one of the best works of each of the lead star cast.

