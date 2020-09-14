Plants For SSR: Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty Fulfill One Of Sushant's 50 Dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's family, fans, and friends participated in fulfilling one of his dreams — to plant 1000 trees with the #Plant4SSR initiative. Along with Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, director Mukesh Chhabra and best friend Mahesh Shetty took to their Instagram handle to join many others by planting in memory of their late friend.

“More than 1 lakh trees 🌱were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen," Sushant's sister Shweta informed.

Ankita Lokhande joins #Plant4SSR initiative

Ankita Lokhande joined the fans and family of Sushant by planting in memory of her Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-boyfriend. The actor was accompanied by her ’partner in almost everything’ as ‘Hatchi and mamma’ participated in the initiative on their balcony. The Manikarnika star is seen posing sweetly with her mud-filled hands, as Hatchi looked curiously. Ankita wrote that the initiative was 'our way to remember SSR', as they fulfilled one of his dreams.

Earlier, Shweta has led numerous other initiatives, like ‘Justice for Sushant’, ‘CBI for SSR’, ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’, to keep tributes pouring in for the late star. Another initiative that the ‘SSRians’ are planning in a grand way now has been the ‘Flag 4 SSR’ campaign.

Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case with Rhea Chakraborty as one of the main accused.

