Shibani Dandekar & Sister Anusha Delete 'Release Rhea' Posts, Limit Comments Online

Shibani Dandekar has been one of the most vocal names in standing up for Rhea Chakraborty as the latter got arrested for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel. After criticising Ankita Lokhande and backing Rhea, now Shibani has deleted one of her posts that sought the release of her friend. The actor-TV host has also limited her comments on Instagram amid trolling from one section of the Internet.

Dandekar sisters delete posts amid support for Rhea

Shibani and her sister, actor-TV presenter Anusha Dandekar, and numerous other stars like Saqib Saleem, Monica Dogra had also shared the image of Rhea with the hashtag #ReleaseRhea. While the Dandekar sisters have deleted it now, that of Saqib and Monica are still active.

The limiting of comments has been a constant feature in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, with Alia Bhatt and numerous other stars doing so to stall the trolling, and Shibani, Anusha and Saqib have also turned it off.

However, all the other posts from Shibani in support of Rhea are still active. One of them is the ‘roses are red, violents are blue, let’s smash patriarchy, me and you’ post that Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others had also shared.

Shibani had also penned a long note for her friend of decades, calling her ‘pillar of strength’, and highlighting her ‘unimaginable trauma’, while hitting out at the media.

The Four More Shots Please star’s comment that Ankita Lokhande wanted her ‘2 seconds of fame’ over Rhea being ‘targetted’ in the Sushant case, was condemned by numerous stars like Kamya Punjabi, Rashami Desai, among others.

Rhea arrested for involvement in drug cartel

Meanwhile, Rhea is set to be lodged at the Byculla jail till September 22, after her bail plea and that of her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, was rejected. Six more arrests were made by the NCB on Sunday, while Showik’s friend Karamjeet was also detained recently as NCB reached closer to the 'big fish.' The CBI and ED are also conducting parallel investigations into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

