Kangana Ranaut Says Abhishek Kapoor Claimed Sushant Changed Between Kai Po Che & Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left the entire country and the entertainment industry in a state of shock. Several celebrities also voiced their opinions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about her views on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

During her interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, she made some serious revelations regarding Sushant’s case. Kangana was recently involved in an interview with an entertainment portal where she revealed that she spoke to Abhishek Kapoor after Sushant’s demise. Here is what she had to say about it.

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her conversation with Abhishek Kapoor

During her media interaction, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she spoke to director Abhishek Kapoor after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. She shared that Abhishek Kapoor referred Sushant Singh Rajput as a martyr. She further mentioned that Abhishek Kapoor in his interviews have said that Sushant Singh Rajput had changed drastically in recent years. Abhishek Kapoor also directed him in Kedarnath. Kangana revealed that Abhishek Kapoor mentioned that Sushant had changed and he was choked by the people in the film industry before he actually choked himself.

Kangana Ranaut’s interview

In the interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but he was definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose".

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his house in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Police have not found any suicide note from his house. Mumbai police are currently investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The police have recorded statements of more than 30 people related to the case. After Kangana’s interview, Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand, Mukesh Chhabra recorded their statements in the case.

Promo Image Credits: Abhishek Kapoor Instagram and Kangana Ranaut Instagram

