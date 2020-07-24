'Don't Involve My Kids': Anurag Kashyap's Post On Nepotism Irks Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha

Anurag Kashyap, who last helmed Choked, has been sharing details about nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. Recently, Anurag Kashyap shared pictures of Tiger Shroff, and Taimur Ali Khan clicked by the paps on his social media. Sharing the photos, Anurag Kashyap accused audiences of supporting nepotism.

He wrote: "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see... So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??" (sic) .

Following Anurag Kashyap's tweet, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff defended her son and asked the director to not involve the War actor's name in the nepotism debate. Ayesha Shroff said, "Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely." (sic)

Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!ðŸ™ðŸ» he’s here on his own hard work entirelyðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff)

Anurag Kashyap for the past few days has been sharing his views on the ongoing nepotism debate on his social media. Recently, the filmmaker talked about nepotism in a media interview with an online portal. He said that nepotism exists in the industry. However, talent surpasses privileges, added Anurag Kashyap. In the media interview, Anurag Kashyap hailed Sushant Singh Rajput as one of the most talented actors of the current generation.

Anurag Kashyap last helmed Netflix Original film Choked. The movie, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead, narrates the tale of a bank employee who starts getting money through her clogged drains. The Anurag Kashyap-directorial opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences alike.

What's next for Tiger Shroff?

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3. The movie, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who embarks on a journey to find his kidnapped brother. The Tiger Shroff starrer was removed from the theatres days after its release due to pandemic. Recently, Ahmed Khan-directorial premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ronnie wapas aa gaya hai. The countdown begins as this time he fights his greatest battle.

Watch #Baaghi3Trailer on @hotstartweets https://t.co/gcxaLE4CPp — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 6, 2020

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has a slew of movies in his kitty. He is expected to join the sets of Heropanti 2 soon. Thereafter he has Siddharth Anand's Rambo in the pipeline.

