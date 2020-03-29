PM Modi Praises Varun Dhawan For Massive Pledge To PM CARES & Maharashtra CM's COVID Funds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed people to donate money to the Chief Minister's relief fund to help the government tackle the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. A special bank account has been set up for this purpose, a statement from his office said. Contributing to the cause, Varun Dhawan in a tweet declared that he would donate Rs. 30 Lakh to the Prime Minister's PM CARES relief fund. The actor shared that he pledges to contribute Rs. 30 lakh for PM CARES fund and Rs. 25 lakh for Maharashtra's relief fund.

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir 🙏 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Prime Minister replies

Responding to Varun Dhawan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Coolie No 1 actor. "Well done and well said", he wrote.

In a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed," Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM CARES Fund)' has been set up".

