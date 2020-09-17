PM Modi receives sweet birthday wishes from Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher & others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received scores of greeting from leaders and eminent personalities across the world. Joining the bandwagon, several Bollywood stars also poured in their beautiful wishes for PM Modi on social media. Producer Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, and Varun Dhawan are a few to name who penned in their best wishes to the Prime Minister on their respective social media handles.

Bollywood pour in wishes for PM Modi

Ekta Kapoor who was invited by PM Modi along with an array of other stars to discuss films and the entertainment industry on a whole wished Modi with several throwback pictures that were clicked then. While captioning the picture, she blessed him with long life and good health. She further wrote that under his great leadership, she hopes that the country will reach great heights. At last, Ekta wrote that though a lot has been damaged due to the ongoing pandemic, however, she feels that everybody will and come out stronger from it.

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video on Twitter while extending his wishes to Narendra Modi. In the video, the actor hailed the PM for his sincere and constant efforts in uplifting the country. The actor further said, “ I have observed it and seen also that Modi ji tries to reach people who are in need and help them. Apart from this, he also tried to boost the morale of the people through social media or his radio show Mann Ki baat where he simply praises the person and wishes hem luck for the future.” While captioning the post, Anupam prayed for the long and healthy life of the Prime Minister.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ!! प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करे!! यही मेरी भगवान से प्रार्थना है!! Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! 🙏🌺🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8GZVXE7pug — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of PM Modi on Twitter while extending his wishes on the special day. In his post, the Housefull actor also blessed him with good health and long life. Varun Dhawan also shared a throwback picture of PM Modi on Twitter while sending him greetings on the joyous occasion. The actor wrote, “May you be healthy and live long, this is our prayer to God. The youth of this country love you very much and they expect a lot from you.”

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/TK0D2a3l9W — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2020

