On PM Modi's birthday, Ranvir Shorey thanks leader; Milind Soman wishes 'good opposition'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday is being celebrated with fanfare across the country on Thursday. Right from sweets, a record-breaking cake, sand art and more, citizens and fans of the leader expressed their greetings in different ways. Numerous Bollywood stars like Ranvir Shorey and Milind Soman also conveyed their messages to PM Modi, and expressing their wishes.

READ: On PM Modi's Birthday, Kangana Ranaut Gets Teary-eyed; Hails Stature, Slams His Detractors

Ranvir Shorey, Milind Soman wish PM Modi on birthday

Ranvir Shorey wrote to the Prime Minister that he ‘represented the hopes and aspirations’ of more than a billion people who traversed through the 21st century. The actor wished a 'long and healthy life' to the PM to help people fulfill these dreams and expectations. The Angrezi Medium star conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his ‘hard work and commitment to the nation.’

Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2020

Milind Soman had an interesting message, as apart from good health, he wished that the leader gets a ‘good and proactive Opposition’. The actor-fitness enthusiast hoped that would push PM Modi to ‘do better for our great country.’

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi on your 70th birthday I wish you good health and a good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country :) — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 17, 2020

READ: Finnish PM Conveys Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Accents Potential To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Numerous other film stars conveyed their greetings to PM Modi on his birthday. Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut, Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and BJP leaders from the industry like Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, among others showered praises on the leader.

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. Wishing many more happy and healthy years to come. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8VOJd5OuJy — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2020

Warm birthday greetings to the founder & most popular leader of New & Self-reliant India, the PradhanSevak of the country & our guardian in public life Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May the Almighty bless you @narendramodi with good health & long life in the service of Bharat Mata🙏 pic.twitter.com/JWag0AW1XB — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 17, 2020

Greetings poured in from the leaders of rival parties, and from leaders from various countries as well.

READ: PM Modi To Dedicate The Historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu To The Nation On September 18

READ: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kuma Greets PM Modi On His 70th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.