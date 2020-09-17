Lata Mangeshkar Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Prays For His Long Life

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70, greetings poured in from leaders and other prominent personalities from all across the world. Recently, Modi’s rakhi sister and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar penned beautiful birthday wishes for the Prime Minister on Twitter while blessing him with abundant happiness in life. Apart from blessing him with happiness, the singer also prayed for his longevity.

Lata Mangeshkar wishes PM Modi on birthday

The Tere Liye singer wished PM Modi and wrote that she will pray to God about his safety and long life. This is not the first time that Lata Mangeshkar has expressed her love and respect for the Prime Minister. Earlier, the singer who is the rakhi sister of PM Modi had on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan penned adorable wishes for the PM which was just unmissable.

Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle to send out her endearing wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lata shared a beautiful video with her fans which were a compilation of all the memorable moments that Lata has spent with the Prime Minister. Apart from the pictures, the Bollywood’s nightingale also sent out a voice note for the Prime Minister. In the voice note, Lata apologized to PM Modi for not being able to send a Rakhi this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The singer then went on to thank the Prime Minister for his work towards the nation. She said that “Narendra Bhai you have done so much for your nation and have spoken so much good about it that nobody will ever be able to forget it. While captioning the post, the Lag Jaa Gale crooner wrote that this video is a Rakhi gift for his brother Narendra Modi.

Apart from Lata Mangeshkar, scores of other celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, and many more also penned in their birthday wishes for the Prime Minister on their respective social media handles.

