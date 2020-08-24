PM Modi's 'precious moments' with peacock leaves Bollywood stars awestruck

Most of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches to the nation or virtual meetings with other leaders are held from the Prime Minister’s office, and visuals from his residence are less frequent. Akshay Kumar’s interview with the leader was among the rare moments that offered this glimpse. On Sunday, the PM himself shared how he spent some free time with a special companion, a peacock, and even Bollywood stars were awed with the visuals.

PM Modi’s video with peacock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi uploaded a video of his ‘precious moments’ with the ‘National Bird’ at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. PM Modi is seen feeding the beautiful bird and even some other birds, seated on the floor, inside the house or at the verandah.

The peacock is also seen spreading its wings whenever the Prime Minister is seen returning to his residence after work or his walks. The bird is also curious to see the official documents when the PM is immersed in his work. Along with the video, the Prime Minister shared a poem on peacock in Hindi.

Bollywood stars impressed by PM's video

The video went viral with over 7 million views across Twitter and Instagram and even Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ashoke Pandit and Priya Gupta gave their thumbs up.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh called it ‘wonderful’ and that it made the Sunday special. Producers Ashoke Pandit and Priya Gupta went gaga over the post, as they used terms like ‘saint & a strong leader’, calling his life like a ‘sansayi.’ and being proud of the leader for leading the country to ‘becoming one of the most powerful countries of the world.’

Here are the reactions:

Wonderful... makes your Sunday special. ðŸ™ðŸ½ https://t.co/5UHuRrKD1A — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 23, 2020

A #saint & a strong leader who is leading #India towards becoming one of the most powerful countries of the world. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5YwZwXr0JQ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 23, 2020

A World Leader living the life of a Sanyasi in today’s times. So proud of you PM @narendramodiðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/I6bqKgPg7p — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) August 23, 2020

