Two Complaints Filed Against Kangana Ranaut For Remarks On CM Uddhav, 'disrupting Harmony'

Two police complaints have been registered against actor Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli Police Station and Dindoshi Police Station respectively in Mumbai for making remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray and allegedly disrupting public harmony through her social media post.

Sources said that there is no confirmation as yet regarding the complaints being converted into an FIR. This comes after the Ranaut slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hours after Sena-ruled BMC demolished parts of her Bandra office.

'...tomorrow it will be your ego'

Kangana Ranaut addressed Uddhav Thackeray and posted a video message saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra office was demolished. "Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi.

In a post after the video, Ranaut wrote, "Come Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar Gang. You broke my workplace, come now break my house, then break my face and body, I want the world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless."

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

BMC razes 'majority of alterations' at Kangana's office

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra office of Kangana Ranaut by the time the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the process. According to a civic official, the demolition at Ranaut's Pali Hill office started around 11 am and continued for the next one-and-a-half hours, till the high court passed the order.

On Tuesday morning, the BMC had issued a stop-work notice to the "ongoing renovation and finishing work" of Ranaut's office on Nargis Dutt Road. On Wednesday morning, the civic body posted another notice outside her bungalow, informing her about the action it would be taking.

READ | BMC's double standards exposed: Manish Malhotra gets a week, Kangana gets bulldozer

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre. The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

READ | Kangana Ranaut-Sena row grows; Governor summons CM Uddhav's advisor for report to Centre

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is also said to have voiced his displeasure at the 'hasty' action in a face-to-face meeting with CM Uddhav at the latter's Varsha Bungalow on Wednesday evening.

READ | Kangana Ranaut gets IMPPA backing on 'absolutely wrong' office demolition by Sena-run BMC

READ | Trinamool enters Kangana-Sena fray; finds an aspect 'odd' but not BMC's demolition job

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.