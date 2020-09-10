Trinamool Enters Kangana-Sena Fray; Finds An Aspect 'odd' But Not BMC's Demolition Job

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday lashed out at actor Kangana Ranaut asking why she could not afford personal security given that she was paying Rs 48 crore for her Mumbai office. Kangana has been giving Y-grade security by the MHA on the request of the Himachal Pradesh government after the actor received multiple threats by the ruling Shiv Sena leaders over her comments against Mumbai.

Mahua Moitra questioned central security for the actor saying that it was 'odd' that a private citizen was getting security at the taxpayer's expense, though had Moitra seen the frenzy that ensued at Mumbai Airport when Kangana landed on Wednesday, the need for security would become more clear.

Seems a bit odd why a private citizen paying ₹48cr for a Mumbai office can’t afford personal guards rather than have 11 commandos at taxpayer’s expense — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 9, 2020

TMC's statements questioning security for Kangana come a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) entered the premises of her Mumbai office in her absence and demolished a part of it. This, after giving the actor only a day to respond to the 'stop work notice' which the Bombay High Court has called 'highly deplorable and malafide', something Moitra doesn't seem to be as concerned about.

Bombay High Court pulls up BMC

The sketch/drawing in the BMC's stop-work notice (issued on Tuesday) was "extremely unclear and the unauthorized works cannot be seen at all", the judges said. The civic body was trying to "waste the time of the court and in the meantime complete the demolition", the HC said.

"We find the conduct of the BMC highly deplorable, more so since the BMC was well aware that a petition would be filed by the petitioner before this court at any time, and an application seeking urgent orders will be moved," the court said.

It also sought to know from the BMC how its team entered the premises in the absence of the owner or her legal representative Kangana landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Right after reaching her residence in Mumbai, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share a series of videos showing how the BMC entered her property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment on Wednesday. She posed a scorching challenge at CM Uddhav Thackeray and warned that 'there will be ramifications' of him allegedly targeting her.

