Kangana Ranaut Gets IMPPA Backing On 'absolutely Wrong' Office Demolition By Sena-run BMC

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) has extended its support to Kangana Ranaut over a portion of her office being demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The film association termed the BMC action as ‘absolutely wrong’ and added that it should be ‘condemned.’ The body questioned the haste of the authorities in the demolition and hoped that she would have been given time to submit her response.

READ: After Kangana, Manish Malhotra Gets BMC Notice For His Bungalow; 'restoration' Threatened

IMPPA backs Kanganga over property demolition

The president of IMPPA, TP Aggarwal, in a statement, said, “All these things are neither good for the government nor good for Kangana Ranaut. The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned."

He added, "Although the court has stayed the demolition, but BMC has already done what they had to do. At least they should have given time before demolition. You ask her what is wrong construction and if she had given the answer, they would have broken it if it was wrong. It never happens that you demolish a property on such short notice of one day,"

The association’s president also condemned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s use of a cuss word to target the Queen star, "Kangana has also spoken wrongly and the people of Shiv Sena have also spoken wrong about her. We should not swear words for any lady."

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Enters Office Damaged By BMC Amid Heavy Security

Agarwal, however, expressed displeasure over the statements of Kangana over drug consumption in Bollywood and nepotism, that has sparked controversies.

"I feel she shouldn't have said some things and one of them is on nepotism. I believe that nepotism is everywhere. There is not much of nepotism in the film industry. "If nepotism had been prevalent in the society then Kangana would not have been such a big star," he stated.

"She said that the entire industry is involved in drugs. If so many people take drugs in this industry, then the drug mafia in Mumbai should have their share in the film industry. As far as I believe there will be 5-7 percent of people who take drugs and they are in every field. By calling the film industry a drug addict, you are stopping the funds coming into the industry," he added.

Questioning the BMC’s action, he hoped that the matter is resolved soon. "I think the two parties should resolve the matter soon. If Kangana's house is wrongly constructed demolish it. But, why only Kangana? "There are unauthorised constructions throughout Mumbai. Break them as well. BMC should also abide by the law while doing anything," he added.

Kangana’s home demolished

A portion of Kangana’s office-cum-residential property that ran her production house Manikarnika Films, situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, was demolished on Wednesday. This was after two days of drama, first with officials examining the property and pasting a ‘stop work’ notice on the next day over alleged illegal constructions. Giving her 24 hours to produce permission, the BMC swung into action as soon as the time lapsed.

The actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali when the incident occured. Most of the damage was already done as the Bombay High Court stayed further action, and condemned the ‘malafide action’ of the BMC.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Fires 3 Scorching Questions To Maharashtra CM Uddhav; Invokes Bal Thackeray

READ: Kangana Ranaut Says 'must Never Succumb To Bullies'; Interprets Sena-Congress 'milavat'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.