Kangana Ranaut talks about team work, says 'collective vision creates magic on screen'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh took to Twitter and explained the amount of hard work that is collectively done by a team to make any film successful. The actress shared the post after one of her fan pages shared her picture from Dhaakad sets with her fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja.

Kangana Ranaut shares thoughts on the vision behind shooting any film

The picture shows Kangana posing with the coach in her avatar as Agni. Donning a fierce look where she can be seen holding a big gun while posing with Yogesh on the sets. The fan page captioned the picture and wrote, “Kangana with fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja on the set of #Dhaakad.” On seeing the picture, Kangana was quick enough to respond to the picture and wrote about the collective vision of people involved in making a film. Sharing her thoughts, the Tanu Weds Manu actress wrote, “It takes an army of professionals to work together for a collective vision that’s how the magic happens #Dhaakad.”

It takes an army of professionals to work together for a collective vision that’s how magic happens #Dhaakad https://t.co/0M0n8QY0i8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 11, 2021

Kangana with fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja on the set of #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/CKfQLvlZNJ — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) February 11, 2021

Earlier, in the morning on February 12, the actress shared a still with her Dhaakad director Raneesh Ghai while describing the amount of time she is dedicating to the film each day. With bloodstains on her face, and the director making a goofy face, the actress wrote, “10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled into the morning but our chief@RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga. Well, I am all yours ..... bring it on.”

10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief ⁦@RazyGhai⁩ be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..

Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/8aswVi7Lce — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

Kangana recently took to Twitter and shared a picture with her director Razneesh Ghai. Along with the picture, she penned a note while taking a jibe at the “leading filmmakers” from the Indian film industry who started their career with Kangana and later ran after fraternity stalwarts to cast them in their films. "Many of India’s leading filmmakers started their careers with me, when they become successful then they only go after Khans, Kapoors, or Kumars," she wrote. The actress also wrote a small message for Razneesh who is set to make his debut with Dhaakad and asked him to make more women-centric films after he becomes a top filmmaker in the future.

