Pooja Bedi Opines On 'The More Educated A Woman, The More Likely She Is A Heavy Drinker'

Pooja Bedi on Twitter responded to a page that shares 'the most unimportant things' that one needs to know. A tweet that said, "The more educated a woman is, the more likely she is to be a heavy drinker," got Bedi's attention.

Responding and sharing it on her timeline, Bedi said that probably she getting 'less educated' with every passing year. Remembering her old days where she used to gulp down 'shots', Bedi confessed that now she is simply 'happy' with one single 'gin and tonic'.

A user reacted to her tweet and said, "Education gives financial independence... Rarely will a financially dependent women under the burden of societal pressure drink!". Replying to him, Bedi wrote, "No one says she was pressured to drink!!! At one point I really ENJOYED drinking & strangely it never affected me no matter how much I drank. It used to amaze people. I'd still be stone sober after many bottles of wine. But Now...?? Even if I smell it I'm on Jupiter [laughing out loud emojis]" [sic]

It seems I'm getting less and less educated every year.. 😂 gone are the days of shots & bottoms up !!! Now just One gin & tonic keeps me happy. (That too a single) damn! https://t.co/8xl87RbyKl — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Bedi has been staying active on her social media and updating followers with her lockdown diaries. She recently was trending for taking up the 'Who's Most Likely To' TikTok challenge with her daughter and actor Alaya F. and son Omar where both the kids declared Pooja as the 'biggest drama queen'. Watch the hilarious video —

