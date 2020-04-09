Aamir Khan & Pooja Bedi Had An Uncomfortable Moment After Shooting A Kiss Scene; Details

Aamir Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The talented actor has impressed audiences with his acting skills as well as filmmaking skills. Aamir Khan's movies include PK, Thugs Of Hindostan, Dangal, 3 Idiots, Fanaa, Dhoom 3, Taare Zameen Par and many more. Read on to know more about the time Aamir Khan faced an awkward moment while kissing his co-star Pooja Bedi for a scene.

When Aamir Khan had an awkward moment while kissing Pooja Bedi

Aamir Khan's movies are extremely loved by the audiences and his box-office collection results are proof of that. Apparently, Aamir Khan has had on-screen kisses with his co-stars in several films right from the start of his career. While talking to a digital entertainment portal, Pooja Bedi shared an awkward moment that both of them shared while filming a kissing scene for a film called Aatank Hi Aatank.

Talking to the media portal, Pooja Bedi reminisced the time she and Aamir Khan had to film a passionate kissing scene for the movie Aatank Hi Aatank. She said it is always awkward and unromantic to shoot a sex scene when 50 people are around. Pooja Bedi went on to say that after they finished filming the scene, both went into a room and sat quietly for 30 minutes as things got really uncomfortable. She concluded by saying Aamir Khan broke the silence by asking her if she wanted to play chess to which she said yes.

Pooja Bedi and Aamir Khan have shared screen space in the films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Aatank Hi Aatank. The duo shared a kissing scene in both the films. Apart from Pooja Bedi and Aamir Khan, the movie Aatank Hi Aatank also starred Rajinikanth, Juhi Chawla and others in the lead roles.

