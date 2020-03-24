Could Have Had Coronavirus Under Control Had BJP Listened To Rahul Gandhi: Pooja Bedi

India, like numerous countries in the world, is facing a challenging time amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the number of cases going up daily. However, as per Pooja Bedi, the situation could have in control had the government taken note of Rahul Gandhi’s post on February 12 seriously. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor felt the country was a month late in kicking into action.

Pooja Bedi on Monday responded to the Congress Member of Parlianment’s post from February 12. Rahul Gandhi had written that coronavirus is an ‘extremeny serious threat’ to the people and economy of the country. He had added that the government was not taking it seriously and that ‘timely action’ was ‘critical.’

The Corona Virus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously.



Timely action is critical.#coronavirus https://t.co/bspz4l1tFM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2020

Bedi tagged the Bharatiya Janata Party handle and termed it as a ‘costly month’ as the government did not take note of his ‘warning’ seriously.

Here’s the post

All those of you who didnt take @RahulGandhi seriously on FEB 12th... just know we could have had this under control if @BJP4India govt had taken heed of his warning. We are a month late kicking into action.. a very costly month!!! https://t.co/0ZCoBaUmuC — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) March 23, 2020

Pooja Bedi had earlier made headlines for supporting Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement critical of BJP’s anti-reservation stand. Rahul Gandhi has every now and then been issuing statements apprising about the Coronavirus crisis, though he's refrained from offering anything in the way of specific constructive recommendations.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 477 and 9 deaths have been reported.

