Could Have Had Coronavirus Under Control Had BJP Listened To Rahul Gandhi: Pooja Bedi

Others

Pooja Bedi said the COVID-19 situation in India would've been in control had the BJP government taken Rahul Gandhi's February 12 post on coronavirus seriously.

Pooja Bedi: COVID-19 would've been in control had BJP taken Rahul Gandhi's post seriously

India, like numerous countries in the world, is facing a challenging time amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the number of cases going up daily. However, as per Pooja Bedi, the situation could have in control had the government taken note of Rahul Gandhi’s post on February 12 seriously. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor felt the country was a month late in kicking into action.

READ: Pooja Bedi Takes On Priyanka Vadra Over Quotas, Says 'can't Be A Forever Entitlement'

Pooja Bedi on Monday responded to the Congress Member of Parlianment’s post from February 12. Rahul Gandhi had written that coronavirus is an ‘extremeny serious threat’ to the people and economy of the country. He had added that the government was not taking it seriously and that ‘timely action’ was ‘critical.’

Bedi tagged the Bharatiya Janata Party handle and termed it as a ‘costly month’ as the government did not take note of his ‘warning’ seriously. 

READ: Pooja Bedi Terms Kanika Kapoor 'very Irresponsible', Shares How Her Kids Acted Post Travel

Here’s the post 

Pooja Bedi had earlier made headlines for supporting Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement critical of BJP’s anti-reservation stand. Rahul Gandhi has every now and then been issuing statements apprising about the Coronavirus crisis, though he's refrained from offering anything in the way of specific constructive recommendations.

READ: Pooja Bedi Gets Flak For Anti-reservation Comment Amid Alaya's Film, Hits Back At Netizens

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 477 and 9 deaths have been reported.

READ: Alaya F And Pooja Bedi's Charming Pictures Showcase Their Loving Bond

 

 

First Published:
