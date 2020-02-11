Pooja Bedi Takes On Priyanka Vadra Over Quotas, Says 'can't Be A Forever Entitlement'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's salvos against the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the Supreme Court's judgment on promotions in government jobs not being a fundamental right have been opposed from unexpected quarters.

In response to Vadra's link connecting the Apex court's decision with the allegation that the BJP and RSS want to abolish reservation, Bedi has essentially asked, 'if so, what's wrong?'

Pooja Bedi disagrees with Priyanka Gandhi's remark

Reacting to Priyanka Vadra, Pooja Bedi disagreed and opined that eliminating the quota and reservation system should be seen in a positive light. Lauding the BJP government, Bedi highlighted that citizens should believe in 'One India', and put an end to 'divisive politics'. Pegging it as a step in the right direction, she stated that the 'reservation system cannot be a forever entitlement'.

Dear @priyankagandhi I think its VERY positive that @BJP4India wants 2 end the quota & reservation systems! if we believe in ONE india & merit & an end to divisive politics.... this is definitely a step in right direction. This reservation system cannot be a FOREVER entitlement https://t.co/ZXR6FokFzc — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 11, 2020

Pooja Bedi's reaction comes after Congress Party held its position in Parliament stating that they are not satisfied with SC's verdict. Attacking the BJP, it said that although the decision is made by the apex court, the argument against reservation was led by Trivendra Singh Rawat's Uttarakhand government.

What's the matter all about?

The case actually dates back to 2012 when then Congress-run Uttarakhand state had decided to fill vacancies without providing any reservation to SC/ST candidates. A challenge made to this decision saw the High Court set aside the 2012 proceedings in April 2019. In a review, the Court directed the State Government to collect quantifiable data regarding the inadequacy of the representation of SC/ST candidates in-state jobs. The High Court opined that this data would enable the State Government to take a considered decision on providing or not providing reservations.

A challenge to his verdict, and other High Court verdicts touching upon similar issues, were disposed of by the Supreme Court together on Friday. A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta held, "There is no doubt that the State Government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the Court directing the State Government to provide reservations."

