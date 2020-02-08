Piyush Goyal Appeals To Delhi-ites To Vote For Honesty, Transparency & Against Corruption

With the Delhi Elections finally upon the national capital, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has appealed to the people to vote in the election for an honest and transparent government as every vote matters, and also urged them to inspire their friends and relatives to vote.

READ | Delhi Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: 70-seat Assembly Goes To Polls, AAP Eyes 2015 Repeat

"In the elections which are going to be held in Delhi today, vote to elect a government that is honest, transparent, corruption-free, and dedicated to the public interest. It is your right to vote, your one vote will strengthen the democracy of the country. Vote yourself and inspire your friends and relatives to vote as well", the Union Minister tweeted.

दिल्ली में आज होने जा रहे चुनावों में एक ईमानदार, पारदर्शी, भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त, और जनहित को समर्पित सरकार चुनने के लिए वोट करें।



वोट देना आपका अधिकार है, आपका एक वोट देश के लोकतंत्र को और अधिक मजबूत करेगा। स्वयं वोट दें व अपने मित्रों तथा संबंधियों को भी वोट देने को प्रेरित करें। pic.twitter.com/xtlnxqvJQ3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 8, 2020

READ | Delhi Elections: Riteish Deshmukh Has An Important Message For Voters Ahead Of D-Day

Delhi election - Then and Now

BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. It is said that the contest will be between BJP and AAP in the election as Congress is not considered in the fray. In preparation for its 1.47 crore voters of which 81.05 lakh are male voters and 66.8 lakh female voters, the Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling.

READ | Delhi Authorities Seize 99,210 Litres Of Liquor, Huge Cache Of Ammunition Ahead Of Polling

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 to elect its 70 members Legislative assembly and the results will be declared on February 11 2020. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

READ | Delhi Election: FIR Against AAP For Morphing Sholay Scene Against BJP