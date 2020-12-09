Pooja Bedi Slams Ad Featuring Sanjana Sanghi Over 'promoting Violence' Against Men

Lionsgate Play's latest advertisement featuring 'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi is receiving severe backlash on social media for promoting 'violence against men'. Actor Pooja Bedi too is 'absolutely horrified' after watching the ad where Sanjana is slapping the actor so as to decide which film to watch.

The ad begins with the couple trying to decide what to watch and eventually Sanjana slaps the actor 8 times before the man finally says stop and eventually Sanjana says that they will watch the 'eighth film on the list'. Bedi wrote, "Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board!" [sic]

Sanghi who had shared the ad on her Instagram handle deleted the post after receiving criticism.

Are you going this crazy while picking what to watch? We have a solution for your confusion! Now, #PlayMoreBrowseLess with the new Lionsgate Play app. Download and get a free trial for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/fenIdN1kNT — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) December 2, 2020

Absolutely HORRIFIED 2 watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights! #domesticviolence@sharmarekha @smritiirani @DeepikaBhardwaj @amitdeshmra https://t.co/9yph7VMuAw — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) December 9, 2020

Netizens react

Strengthening and empowering women does not mean this crap.

It's equal opportunity , respect and love for both . — Rakesh Mishra (@Indian699877802) December 9, 2020

I just spotted this and its absolutely disgusting. Who are these people who can like think this? This team where one can share this idea & get internal approvals to pitch to their client? AND the client who approves it? The companies involved n their teams - WHO are these people! — Anku Pande Chibb (@ankupande) December 9, 2020

Global streaming platform Starz on Wednesday launched its independent direct-to-consumer OTT app 'Lionsgate Play' in India, which will compete head-on with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar



Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, aims to make premium Hollywood content available in multiple Indian languages and feature wide-ranging content, including films and TV series.

(with PTI inputs)

