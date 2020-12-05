Sanjana Sanghi's Tops IMDb List As The No. 1 Breakout Star Of The Year; Shares Picture

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram on Saturday, December 05, 2020, to share a piece of exciting news with her fans. The actor shared a happy picture and revealed how grateful she is for topping the IMDb list for the No. 1 Breakout Star of the Year. The actor also thanked her fans for all their help and support through her journey in the industry. Seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice as they lauded the actor for her achievements.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana Sanghi shared a happy post and also revealed the reason for it. She shared a picture of her where she can be seen all smiles for the camera. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a pink and white striped shirt dress with a similar patterned belt. She completed her look by opting for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, bold lips and pinkish eye makeup.

Along with the picture, she also wrote a long note revealing details about the happy picture. She wrote, “@imdb @imdbpro: THANKYOU for this immense honour. Being declared your No 1 Breakout Star of the Year is so surreal”. She added, “To the best audiences in the world, this is first yours and then mine. Literally, since this recognition is entirely audience generated. YOU made it all happen!” She also went on to type saying, “So grateful for all the incredible geniuses I have the privilege of working with who recognise potential in me that I could never see in myself”. Check out the post below.

Fans react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice lauding the actor for her hard work. The post also went on to receive over several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor congratulating her for her achievements. While the others commented by sharing positive messages for the actor. One of the users wrote, “so so pretty”. While the other one wrote, “so happy for you”. Some netizens also commented with lots of emoji. Take a look.

