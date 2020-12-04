Last Updated:

Sanjana Sanghi Ranks Number One On The 2020 Top 10 Breakout Stars Of India By IMDb

Sanjana Sanghi, the actor famous for her role in 'Dil Bechara', tops the IMDb list for India's Top Breakout artists this year. Read ahead to know more

Tulip Roy
sanjana sanghi

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi recently ranked number one on the 2020 Top 10 Breakout Stars of India by IMDb. Other stars that were seen on the list were Isha Talwar, Harshita Gaur and Swastika Mukherjee. Read ahead to know more about Sanjana and other actors who made it to the list. 

Sanjana Sanghi on IMDb 

For the first time, IMDb put out a list recognizing stars who had a breakout on OTT platforms and films in India. The list was devised by using IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which calculates how many times people visited a star's page on the website. It's important to note that the list was not devised using ratings, reviews of these stars' work or box-office data, but rather just popularity of site visits. This also indicates that Sanjana Sanghi's IMDb was one of the most visited sites for an upcoming Indian artist. Take a look at the list 

  1.  Sanjana Sanghi
  2.  Isha Talwar
  3.  Harshita Gaur
  4. Swastika Mukherjee
  5.  Aahana Kumra
  6. Shreya Dhanwanthary
  7. Tripti Dimri
  8.  Jaideep Ahlawat
  9. Nithya Menen
  10.  Niharika Lyra Dutt

As evident, Sanjana Sanghi sits on the top of the IMDb list. Sanjana made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama film Rockstar in 2011. In 2017, she acted in Fukrey Returns and Hindi Medium. But the film to credit her rise to stardom is Dil Bechara. The film was directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut and was based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. It cast:

  • Sushant Singh Rajput as Immanuel "Manny" Rajkumar Junior
  • Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu
  • Sahil Vaid as Jagdish "JP" Pandey
  • Saswata Chatterjee as Abhiraj Basu, Kizzie's father
  • Swastika Mukherjee as Sunila Basu, Kizzie's mother
  • Sunit Tandon as Dr. Raj Kumar Jha

Second in the list is Isha Talwar, she is an actor who was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny. The film was directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and cast  Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The cast included

  • Yami Gautam as Simran 'Ginny' Juneja
  • Vikrant Massey as Satnam 'Sunny' Sethi
  • Ayesha Raza Mishra as Shobha Juneja
  • Suhail Nayyar as Nishant Rathee
  • Rajiv Gupta as Pappi Sethi

The third on the list is Harshita Gaur, who was last seen in Kanpuriye. The show was directed by Ashish Aryan, produced and bankrolled by Yoodlee films. The cast included  

  • Aparshakti Khurana as Jaitun Mishra
  • Divyendu Sharma as Vijay Dinanath Chauhan
  • Harsh Mayar as Jugnu Lampat
  • Vijay Raaz as Lampat Harami
  • Rajshri Deshpande as Kohinoor
  • Harshita Gaur as Bulbul Tiwari

 

 

