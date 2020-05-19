Pooja Bedi Upset With Goa Quarantine Centre, Shares Inside Video Of 'badly Sanitised' Room

Pooja Bedi, along with her fiance Maneck Contracter drove to Goa after some major relaxations were introduced in the nationwide lockdown 4.0. Soon after she shared the news on her Twitter handle, the 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' actor was trolled for how a 'celebrity can travel and enter Goa' amid Coronavirus crisis.

Clarifying her side of the story, Pooja Bedi took to her social media handles and shared that her husband is a Goan, and her home, car and business are all registered in Goa, the reasons that prompted them to set off. She also shared inside videos of the Goa Quarantine facility where she was put up for a night as they had to get a COVID test. "There’s a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility," Bedi wrote.

In another Instagram video, Bedi says, "I don't know why the Goans are outraged with me speaking up for the state of the facility..." She further explains how they followed all the process and didn't ask for any favours.

Pooja Bedi & fiance drive home to Goa, say process on way not 'acceptable' way of life

In the video she says, "It’s not that we expect comfort but just hygiene would be really, really appreciated. Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold… That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all. In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it’s more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house. It is much more of a risk getting contaminated in a place like this than a home that we come from."

There's a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility. 1/2. pic.twitter.com/7P3hX211jz — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 19, 2020

The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others... BUT all people can focus on is that "a celebrity entered goa"? — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 19, 2020

