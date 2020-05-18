Pooja Bedi & Fiancee Drive Home To Goa, Say Process On Way Not 'acceptable' Way Of Life

The third phase of the lockdown to contain COVID-19 ended on Sunday, and with it, the fourth phase was also announced.. Numerous relaxations have been allowed by the government in this phase of the lockdown, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. A major relaxation has been the allowance of inter-state travel of passenger vehicles, though under certain conditions and with checks.

The decision led to many celebrities, those who were living away from home, heading back. One of them was Pooja Bedi. The actor, along with her fiance Maneck Contractor drove to their home in Goa. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander star shared that Maneck is a Goan, and her home, car and business are all registered in Goa, the reasons that prompted them to set off.

She also shared the process that was followed by the authorities on their journey that seemed to have started from Mumbai. Pooja revealed that they were tested at the border for COVID-19, and will have to be quarantined till May 30. Sharing a snap of the ‘quarantine stamp’ on her hand, she felt the process of border control and the quarantine facility could not become an ‘acceptable’ way of life.

Here’s the post

Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life. pic.twitter.com/wNKV6MU11v — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 18, 2020

Pooja Bedi had recently celebrated her 50th birthday in Mumbai. Apart from Maneck, her daughter Alaya F, who had debuted with Jawaani Jaaneman, earlier this year, and son Omar were also present. Her father, veteran actor Kabir Bedi, had joined via video call.

Another report earlier in the day, of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family being quarantined had surfaced. The family had gone to his hometown in Muzzafarnagar to celebrate Eid. As per the guidelines, he has been directed to be in home quarantine till May 25.

Pictures of the notification posted at the actor's residence surfaced on Monday.

