Pooja Bhatt Celebrates Three Years Of Sobriety With An Emotional Post

Actor Pooja Bhatt will be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2. Sadak 2 is the sequel of the movie Sadak, which also cast the same pair a few years back. Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a picture marking the three year anniversary of her sobriety. The actor has been very vocal about her struggle with alcohol and hence her 3 years of being sober is a huge deal. Check out the post posted by her.

Pooja Bhatt wrote a quote from the Bible as she posted a picture of a wooden cross on her Instagram account. She also expressed her gratitude towards the universe and the force that brought her close to this milestone. She had also posted a social media post about her being sober for two years and ten months. Check out the post here.

Pooja Bhatt posted a motivational message on her post. In the post, she is seen wearing black coloured clothes while holding a white coloured cup. She wrote,” Two years & ten months sober today... time to reflect on the past & absorb the now… Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues, know that you’re not alone. If I could do it, you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going. The rewards are multiple in more ways than one!” Her fans credited her for her dedication and congratulated her for crossing a huge milestone. She had also posted a picture of herself celebrating ten months of her sobriety. Check out the picture here.

In the monochrome post, Pooja Bhatt shared a story about how unknown people were rooting for her to stay strong on her resolve. In the posts, he narrated a story and took her fans on an emotional journey of how a stranger was rooting for her to maintain her sobriety. She wrote that some of her very own people wanted her to fail, while there was a stranger who was rooting for her to stick to her course.

