Pooja Bhatt Reveals Why She Left Acting At 25 Despite Being A 'superstar'

Pooja Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood at the age of 17 with the film Daddy (1989), but at the peak of her career, she left acting and became a director. In a recent interview, Bhatt opened up on why she gave up acting at the age of 25. She also recalled how people used to criticise and comment on her career.

3 things you need to know

Pooja Bhatt is known for starring in hit films such as Sadak and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, among others.

She won her first National Film Award with Tammanna (1997).

She made her acting comeback in Bombay Begums (2021).

Pooja Bhatt opens up on being criticised

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Pooja Bhatt revealed she was only 17 years old when she made her acting debut in Bollywood and by the time she was 19, she had become a superstar by giving three hit films back-to-back. However, by the time she was 24, people started saying that her career was over in the industry. "After Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak was like a hat-trick. At 19, I was a superstar, by 24 the industry said, ‘Yeh toh khatam ho chuki hai (she is over).'"

Opening up on how she dealt with the criticism, Pooja said, "So I said this is the only industry in the world where at 24 when most people are just starting out, you have reached the height of stardom." She concluded, "They have already brought you down to the pits saying you are finished."

(A still from Sadak | Image: Pooja Bhatt/Instagram)

However, the 51-year-old actress regained her confidence and self-esteem after winning her first National Film Award. At 25, she started her production house and made Tammanna. "At the age of 25, I started my production (house), made Tammanna. I won my first National Award, I got a sense of self-gratification, and I got my self-esteem back for making a film like that," added Pooja.

Pooja Bhatt on making a comeback after 21 years of hiatus

Speaking about why she made her acting comeback, Pooja Bhatt said that initially she was reluctant to the idea of returning to acting, but she liked the script of Bombay Begums. "I thought it was over for me, and then Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee sent me the script of Bombay Begums," she revealed.

"I told them that I had shut this door and that I was not an actor anymore, but they asked me to give it a read. When I read it, I felt it was amazing, I have to play this part,” she concluded.