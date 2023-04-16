Pooja Hegde, Emraan Hashmi, Shehnaaz Gill Arrive In Style At Baba Siddique Iftar Party

Pooja Hegde, Urmila Matondkar, Jannat Zubair, Rashami Desai and Madhur Bhandarkar were among those who attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party on Sunday. Siddique's Iftar party sees the who's who of the film and TV industry in attendance and this year too, it was a star studded event. The stars posed for photos on the red carpet before joining in the celebrations.

Pooja, who was last seen in Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh, arrived in a black ruffle saree. She completed her look with an emerald necklace and greeted the hosts. Urmila Matondkar arrived with a companion in a white sharara set. She posed for the images on the red carpet. TV actress and internet celebrity Jannat Zubair looked pretty in white and gold sharara.

Meanwhile, Uttran actress Rashami Desai opted for a pink printed anarkali. She exuded grace in the simple yet stylish outfit. She greeted Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique before entering the venue. Rashami is a regular at Baba Siddique's Iftar party and was among the ones arriving early on for the celebrations.

Celebs at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Among others in attendance were Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Awez Darbar, Shehnaaz Gill, Nargis Fakhri, Gauahar Khan, who is expecting her first child, Javed Jaffrey, Urvashi Dholakia, Krystle D'Souza, Sana Khan and Mufti Anas, Manisha Koirala, Abbas-Mastan, Adaa Khan, Raghav Juyal, MC Stan, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar and Huma Qureshi and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif among others were seen arriving for the celebration.