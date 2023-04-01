Gauahar Khan Schools Justin And Hailey Bieber For 'dumb' Comment On Fasting

Gauahar Khan schooled Justin and Hailey Bieber when the couple made comments against fasting for spiritual reasons. In a video doing rounds on the internet, Justin and his wife Hailey spoke about how they did not understand people who fast for spiritual reasons. This irked Gauahar and she responded to their statements.

In an online interview, Justin shared that he does not believe in the concept of fasting. His wife, Hailey added that giving up on bad habits like electronic devices in the name of fasting is better than fasting for spirituality. The Hollywood couple also said that the body needs food for nutrition and to think clearly. They concluded the topic by implying that people who fast in the name of spirituality are ‘stupid.’ Watch the video.



Gauahar Khan reacts to Justin and Hailey Bieber's interview

The interview caught the attention of actress Gauahar Khan, who is pregnant. She took to her Instagram stories to write “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”

Gauahar Khan announces pregnancy

On December 20, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar announced that they are expecting their first child together. They captioned the post “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too .”

Friends, followers and fans of the couple showered their best wishes on the post. Several celebrities including Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, Awez Darbar, Kriti Kharbanda, Daisy Shah, Anita H Reddy, Sunil Grover, Dia Mirza, Kartika Dheer and others wished the couple luck for their new journey.