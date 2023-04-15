Pooja Hegde On Cirkus Box Office Failure: I Came Out A Winner

Pooja Hegde, who is well known for her roles in the films DJ and Beast, has recently opened up about her last film Cirkus's failure. The Mohenjo Daro actress worked opposite Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in the movie and it was helmed by Rohit Shetty. Pooja Hegde admitted that she felt upset after the film flopped at the box office, but her fans appreciated her role and made her feel better.

While speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the SSMB 28 actress said, "Did it upset me? Yes, a little bit, because it is my baby at the end of the day. But the way I look at it, I only learnt from it." She further said that she felt good to work with comedy legends like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and more. Also, working with Rohit Shetty was a new experience.

Pooja Hegde also added that overall it was a great thing and people from across India appreciated her in the film. She said that she loved Rohit Shetty as a person and is a great man to deal with and also to shoot with. The actress concluded by saying that she came out as winner after Cirkus.

Pooja Hegde upcoming projects

Pooja Hegde is well known for her roles in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language movies. She will be seen playing the main lead actress opposite Mahesh Babu in the untitled film SSMB 28. The movie will be helmed by Trivikram, and S Radha Krishna will be backing the movie.

The actress shared the poster of the film with the caption, "It’s gonna be incredible. 13th January. See you in the theatres. @urstrulymahesh in an all new MASS avatar is all set to meet you with #SSMB28 in theatres from 13th January 2024 worldwide."

The Maharshi actress will also be seen in the film titled Jaga Gana Mana alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be helmed by Puri Jaggandh. Previously, he worked with Vijay in the film Liger.