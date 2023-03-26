Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde Starrer SSMB28 To Release On THIS Date

South star Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28, will release on January 13 2024, as announced by the actor on his Instagram handle on Sunday (March 26). Mahesh shared the news with a brand new poster of the film and wrote in caption, 13.01.2024!! #SaveTheDate #Trivikram @hegdepooja @sreeleela14 @musicthaman @nagavamsi19 #PSVinod @navinnooli #ASPrakash @haarikahassine.”

In the poster, Mahesh can be seen dressed in a checkered shirt and denim jeans. He is wearing dark sunglasses while he walks down the road in style. The onlookers are kneeling down to make way for him and are staring at him in awe and surprise.

Check out the post here:

More about SSMB28

Mahesh Babu will be seen in a completely different avatar in SSMB28, which reunites him with director Trivikram Srinivas after a span of 12 years. They've earlier worked together on films like Athadu and Khaleja. S Radha Krishna will be bankrolling SSMB28 under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, while S Thaman is composing the music.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a major role, which marks Trivikram’s third outing with the actress after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha, Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. SSMB28 went on the floors in early September, last year and will now release in theaters in January 2024.

Mahesh Babu's work front

Additionally, Mahesh Babu also announced his film with RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli. It is tentatively titled SSMB29 and reportedly will be a globe-trotting action adventure. The movie will be based on the Indiana Jones franchise by director Steven Spielberg.