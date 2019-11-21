Actors Who Aced Negative Roles In Period Dramas

Period-drama films in the Indian cinema have always created a different level of excitement among the audience. They are known for their grand scale and larger than life arc. Their strength lies in their deep-layered screenplay and characters. Apart from the protagonist, there is a huge burden on the shoulders of the antagonist as well. Actors have performed brilliantly so far in Indian cinema while portraying the negative shade. The upcoming period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior portrays Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Let's take a look at some of the best negative characters in period dramas over the years.

Best negative characters in period dramas

Prithviraj Kapoor in Mughal-e-Azam

Mughal-e-Azam is a cult classic period drama film in the history of Indian cinema. The film released in 1960 and has left a grand legacy over the decades. It was co-directed and written by K. Asif. Legendary actor Prithiviraj Kapoor played the role of Mughal emperor Akbar who acts as a negative force in the love story of his son Salim (Dilip Kumar) and dancer Anarkali (Madhubala). His character later undergoes a transformation.

Paul Blackthorne in Lagaan

Lagaan was the third Indian film to get a nomination at the Academy Awards in Best Foreign Language Film category. The film is set in the Victorian period of India's British Raj. British actor Paul Blackthorne played the role of Captain Andre Russell who is the antagonist in the film. He learnt Hindi to get into his character and gave an outstanding performance.

Kabir Bedi in Mohenjo Daro

Mohenjo Daro is set in the Indus Valley Civilization. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Kabir Bedi played the evil character of Maham Ramani. He delivered a power-packed performance in the movie. The film features Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hedge in lead roles.

Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat

The role of Alauddin Khilji is by far one of the best performances by Ranveer Singh. He wonderfully played the character of one of the most powerful rulers of the Khilji dynasty. The film was a huge success at the box office. It was co-written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

