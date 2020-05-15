Pooja Hegde's Adorable Photos And Videos With Her Dogs That You Need To See

Pooja Hegde is a popular model and actor. The former beauty pageant contestant was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India in 2010. She has appeared in several movies now including Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4 and many more.

The actor is quite active on her social media and often posts pictures with her dog. She has a golden retriever named Bruno. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s photos below.

In the above video, Pooja Hegde is seen promoting a dog essentials brand. She is seen playing with her dog in this one. They look adorable together.

In the above video, Pooja talks about how her golden retriever Bruno always makes her day. She couldn't get more of his cuteness. All dog owners can identify with her sentiment.

In this video, Pooja is seen promoting a hamper. She looks happy with her four-legged secret Santa in the video. Check out more photos and videos below.

It is important to look after your furry friends. In the above photo, Pooja is spreading awareness regarding bursting crackers drug Diwali. They can harm your pawed friends and she advises to do it carefully.

Pooja is having a Simba moment with Bruno in the video. They look adorable together. Check out the video.

