Pooja Hegde's Fitness Posts Will Motivate Fans To Workout Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Model-turned-actor Pooja Hegde is well-known across the country for her acting prowess and splendid fashion sense. The diva is one of the fittest celebrities of the film industry and her Instagram is a testimony to it. Pooja Hegde knows how to inspire her fans towards fitness through social media. Speaking of which, her Instagram is filled with mind-blowing workout posts. Here is a compilation of Pooja Hegde’s workout posts.

Pilates

Taking to Instagram, Pooja Hegde, posted a video of her doing pilates. It is a low-impact exercise that aims at strengthening muscles while improving postural alignment and flexibility. In the video shared by the diva, she can be seen lifting weight with her legs.

Spin Kick

Pooja Hegde blew away the minds of her fans and followers when she posted a video of her performing spin kicks. The star can be seen doing the kicks repeatedly one after the other. Dressed in a black athleisure, Pooja Hegde gave major fitness goals to her followers.

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Reads Graphic Novel, Talks About 'unleashing Inner Nerd' Amid Lockdown

Yoga

Here, the actor can be seen performing Yoga. In the post shared by her, the actor can be seen performing an upside-down pose with the help of a wall. Pooja Hegde posted the video saying that yoga is the best way to increase flexibility and strengthen muscles. She added that it also helps one to connect with themselves.

ALSO READ| Nushrat Bharucha And Pooja Hegde Ooze Glamour In Golden Lehenga; Who Wore It Better?

Stretching

Dressed in a neon athleisure, Pooja Hegde can be seen doing stretching on a treadmill. One leg of the diva is stretched towards the ground while the other is stretched on the table. Her hands are stretched upwards. Have a look at the picture shared by Pooja Hegde here:

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde Gets Haircut At Home Amid Quarantine, Says 'getting Rid Of All Old & Drab'

Burning Calories

ALSO READ| Pooja Hegde, Shweta Tiwari & Other Celebs Who Have Become Hairstylists During Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.