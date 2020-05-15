Pooja Hegde Reads Graphic Novel, Talks About 'unleashing Inner Nerd' Amid Lockdown

Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde has worked with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro, however, she rose to fame after her role in the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. The actor, recently on her special media account, shared a picture of herself reading a graphic novel. The actor has been homebound like most Bollywood celebrities amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out the post on Pooja Hegde’s Instagram.

In the picture, Pooja Hegde seems to be making the most of her time in the lockdown as she is seen spending some time relaxing at home. The actor took to her social media and shared a picture of herself reading a graphic novel. In the picture shared on Pooja Hegde’s Instagram, she is seen getting engrossed in her book as she reads the novel intently.

Pooja Hegde wore a dark olive green coloured top and a pair of blue coloured denim shorts. She sported a minimal makeup look in the picture that she posted on her Instagram. While posting the picture, Pooja Hegde mentioned that she is unleashing the nerd in her by reading the book. She wrote, ‘Unleashing my inner nerd #watchman #journeytoimagination #quarantine #graphicnovel.’ [sic]

Pooja Hegde recently took to her social media and flaunted a new look. The actor stated that she has cut her hair and even styled them in soft waves for the picture. However, in the picture shared on Pooja Hegde’s Instagram, she can be seen sporting the short hair look, but the soft curls are replaced by her beautiful straight hair.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have taken up to their hobbies or have learned something new in the past few months. Celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media talking about how they are spending their time in the lockdown. Many of these celebrities have spoken about following the norms of the lockdown and practicing social distancing.

