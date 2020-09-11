Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Read Details

Poonam Panday works predominantly in Telegu, Tamil and Kannada films and the actor has been a part of near 9 blockbuster projects in her career. Meanwhile, her husband, Sam Bombay is a famous film director, producer and editor. Take a look at the couple’s combined net worth.

Also Read | Paris Plans To Become '15-minute City' With 'pleasant Urban Life'; All You Need To Know

Poonam Pandey Net worth:

As per a report published in worldblaze.com, actor Poonam Panday’s net worth is estimated to be around 7 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 51.46 crores. If the reports are to be believed, Poonam Pandey is a huge car enthusiast as she owns a BMW 5 Series luxury sedan, which costs around â‚¹ 55.4 lakhs in India. More so, the actor also owns a plush apartment in Mumbai.

Also Read | Inside Visuals Of Kangana Ranaut's Meeting With Athawale Post BMC's Demolition Stunt

Poonam kickstarted her career into the movie business as a model and was one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega Model Contest. In 2013, Poonam was seen in the much-acclaimed erotica film Nasha, in which the actor played the role of a teacher who ends up having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

Later, in her career, Poonam Pandey was seen in the blockbuster Kannada movie, Love Is Poison, which follows the story of a boy from a village, who comes to the city and falls in love with an A-lister actor. The actor was also seen in movies like Malini & Co., Aa Gaya Hero and The Journey of Karma

Also Read | Inside Visuals Of Kangana Ranaut's Meeting With Athawale Post BMC's Demolition Stunt

Sam Bombay’s net worth:

As per a report published in wikified.com, Sam Ahmad Bombay’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 76 crores. The report further adds that the actor comes from a well-settled Indian family in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and he currently resides in a plush Mumbai apartment. Wiki feed further claims that Sam Bombay has worked as a Regional Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R and was also a part of a known firm that provides a service of a branding strategy of global products.

Hence, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay's combined net worth becomes Rs 127.46 crores

Also Read | Paris Plans To Become '15-minute City' With 'pleasant Urban Life'; All You Need To Know

(Image credits: Poonam Pandey Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.