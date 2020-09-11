Last Updated:

Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Read Details

Actor Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay tied the knot on September 10. Here is everything you need to know about the couple's combined net worth. Read more.

poonam pandey

Poonam Panday works predominantly in Telegu, Tamil and Kannada films and the actor has been a part of near 9 blockbuster projects in her career. Meanwhile, her husband, Sam Bombay is a famous film director, producer and editor. Take a look at the couple’s combined net worth.

Poonam Pandey Net worth:

As per a report published in worldblaze.com, actor Poonam Panday’s net worth is estimated to be around 7 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 51.46 crores. If the reports are to be believed, Poonam Pandey is a huge car enthusiast as she owns a BMW 5 Series luxury sedan, which costs around â‚¹ 55.4 lakhs in India. More so, the actor also owns a plush apartment in Mumbai.

Poonam kickstarted her career into the movie business as a model and was one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega Model Contest. In 2013, Poonam was seen in the much-acclaimed erotica film Nasha, in which the actor played the role of a teacher who ends up having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

Later, in her career, Poonam Pandey was seen in the blockbuster Kannada movie, Love Is Poison, which follows the story of a boy from a village, who comes to the city and falls in love with an A-lister actor. The actor was also seen in movies like Malini & Co., Aa Gaya Hero and The Journey of Karma

Sam Bombay’s net worth:

As per a report published in wikified.com, Sam Ahmad Bombay’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 76 crores. The report further adds that the actor comes from a well-settled Indian family in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and he currently resides in a plush Mumbai apartment. Wiki feed further claims that Sam Bombay has worked as a Regional Executive Creative Director at VMLY&R and was also a part of a known firm that provides a service of a branding strategy of global products.

Hence, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay's combined net worth becomes Rs 127.46 crores

(Image credits: Poonam Pandey Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

 

 

