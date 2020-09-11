Paris Plans To Become '15-minute City' With 'pleasant Urban Life'; All You Need To Know

Paris, known for its enchanting streets and monuments, is now planning to become a '15-minute city'. According to the world economic forum, authorities in the French capital have proposed alterations which could make it a city where everything that is needed is available within a 15-minute radius- foot or bike.

The entire move aims at cutting the use of cars and other vehicles which would, in turn, reduce the CO2 emissions. This would directly result in citizens getting a clearer air to breathe in and a more pleasant urban life. As per the world economic forum, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo has also expressed a desire to have a cycle lane in all streets by 2024.

In addition, she has also proposed removing 60,000 on-street parking spots and replacing them with green spots, allotments and playgrounds instead. Previously, the city had already banned cars on Sundays and along river Seine for a month. In addition, a cycling lane which lasts over 50 km has also been created.

Paris to become 15- minute city

In the proposed 15- minute city, buildings used for multiple purposes might host different activities on the weekend, a move that aims to promote locals. The concept also aims to nurture local pride ‘amour des lieux’ in urban dwellers.

Paris is not the first city to do so. The COVID-19 lockdown has led to many cities across the world reconsider their designs and find sufficiency in local neighbourhoods. Melbourn, in Australia, is also testing a 20-minute city while Italy’s fashion capital Milan is running a 15 minute pilot in the Lazzaretto area.

