Poonam Pandey Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Assault In Goa; Read Details

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened, and assaulted her, police said. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said. The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Poonam Pandey took to Instagram to share a picture with her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay on their wedding. She announced in July that the two of them have got engaged and now they are married. The couple announced the news by sharing the wedding pictures on both their official pages. Poonam Pandey shared two pictures with her beau Sam Bombay.

In the first one shared on September 10, the couple posed for the camera in their traditional attire. Poonam Pandey is dressed in a heavy dark blue lehenga and Sam Bombay is wearing a co-ordinated Sherwani. Sam Bombay's hands seem to have some henna from the Mehendi ceremony that took place before the wedding ceremony. The caption says, "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you". Sam Bombay replied to the picture with, "Absolutely Mrs Bombay". Here's the first post from Poonam Pandey's Instagram.

(with PTI inputs)

