Poonam Pandey And Her Hubby Sam Bombay’s Mushy Pictures Will Give You Valentine Vibes

Poonam Pandey has finally got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Sam Bombay. The couple got engaged in July and announced the news on their Instagram. On September 10, 2020, Poonam went on to share a post alongside Sam and subtly mentioned that they're looking forward to seven lives today. Poonam and Sam often showcase their love for each other in some mushy pictures. Here are some lovely pictures of the couple from before their wedding.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay's mushy love

When Sam 'lost himself' due to Poonam

This picture has the couple posing in the backdrop of a red trippy light. Sam can be seen holding Poonam and looking tenderly at her. He also had a beautiful caption for her. Sam wrote how he found her and lost himself. Take a look at the picture.

Sam's adorable birthday wish for Poonam

On the occasion of Poonam's birthday on March 11, 2020, like a doting beau, Sam had an endearing caption for her. Wishing his ladylove on her birthday, Sam called her the love of his life, his best friend, and an extraordinary girl. Take a look at the picture.

When Sam and Poonam slayed in their Mehendi ceremony

Sam took to his social media to share a delightful picture from their Mehendi ceremony. The picture has Sam wrapping his arms around Poonam while holding a bottle of champagne. Poonam on the other hand can be seen looking lovely in an embellished lime-yellow lehenga. She can also be seen flaunting her Mehendi. Take a look.

The Kiss Of Love

The lovely selfie of the couple sees Sam planting an adorable kiss on his ladylove's cheeks. Sam captioned the picture stating, 'A kiss is greater than a rose.' Take a look at the picture.

When Poonam declared who brings the sunshine in her life

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Poonam had taken to her social media to share a picture of her and Sam sharing a passionate kiss. She also captioned it in an endearing manner. The model wrote, 'You bring the sunshine, I’ll bring the wine.

You are my best friend. Happy friendship day' along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the picture shared by her.

