Poonam Pandey Announces Engagement To Beau Sam Bombay, Shows Off Huge Ring

Model-actor Poonam Pandey got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Bombay. Poonam Pandey’s long term boyfriend Sam took to his Instagram account and shared the news with her fans. Sam shared a picture alongside the actor and mentioned that they are ‘finally’ engaged. Check out Poonam Pandey’s photos announcing her engagement.

Poonam Pandey gets engaged

In the picture, Poonam Pandey is seen sporting a huge ring on her ring finger. Sam Bombay is also seen sporting a silver-coloured engagement band. Poonam Pandey commented on her beau’s post and stated that it is the ‘best feeling’ to be engaged.

(Image credits: Sam Bombay Instagram)

Poonam Pandey, 29, started her career as a model. She has worked in Bollywood as well as Telugu cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Nasha in 2003. The coming of age movie was directed by Amit Saxena and it stars Shivam Patil in a leading role. She also appeared in a song titled Shyane Ishta Cricketettu for a Kannada movie titled Love Is Poison. In 2015, Poonam Pandey starred in a Telugu film titled Malini & Co.

In 2017, she made a special appearance in the Hindi film Aa Gaya Hero. She was last seen playing the role of Karma D'Souza in the film The Journey of Karma in 2018. The Hindi language film starred Poonam Pandey alongside Shakti Kapoor. The film was directed by Jagbir Dhaiya.

The Mumbai-based model and actor has a huge following on social media. Pandey has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She made headlines after she reportedly filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the Bombay High Court earlier this year.

