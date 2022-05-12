Post Fitness Transformation, Arjun Kapoor Says He Is 'not Attempting To Be Tiger Shroff'

Actor Arjun Kapoor took his fans by surprise after he dropped a pic of his fitness transformation on his social media space. Revealing that it was a really tough journey, the 2 States actor even penned a heartfelt note, therefore winning praises from fans as well as his industry friends. Now, the actor recently opened up about the source of motivation that encouraged him to transform himself into a fitter version, stating, "I'm not attempting to be Tiger Shroff".

Arjun Kapoor says he is 'not attempting to be Tiger Shroff'

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor said that his work and the audience give him motivation and he wants to earn the love and respect of his audience again. The Ishaqzaade actor got candid as he went on to say, "For me, the audience is sacrosanct. I didn’t do it for any other reason", adding, "I owe it to my profession, I owe it to my makers and my audience."

The 36-year-old actor also stated that he wants to be the best version of himself and he is not Tiger Shroff and not attempting to be.

Further speaking about his fitness journey, Arjun said he had shed some weight ahead of his debut in the industry, stating, "Before I started, I lost around 50 kgs. I was in my 20s then, I went from 143 kgs down to 93 kgs. But 10 years later, my body has changed."

Adding about the challenges he faced, the Gunday star said that he has had injuries, health issues, workload, etc, but it's not that he is not mentally capable. He said, "It might take me longer physically to do it, which is why it has taken me 15 months to get into shape".

Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his 'fit to fat' journey

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his physical transformation from February 2021 and compared it to a picture from May 2022. He mentioned in the caption, "15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete it later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track."

The Half Girlfriend actor stated, "Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who I am (chest hair included) Team AK - @drewnealpt & @akshayarora3".

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/tigerjackieshroff