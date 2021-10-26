Prabhas Lands In Mumbai To Shoot New Schedule Of Mythological Drama 'Adipurush'; See Pics

Superstar Prabhas who has a jam-packed year with several releases lined up in his kitty recently landed in Mumbai for the second schedule of Adipurush. The film directed by Om Raut stars an ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Several pictures of the versatile actor at the airport have gone viral on social media.

The highly anticipated mythological drama will showcase Prabhas playing the role of Ram while Saif will play the antagonist Raavan. The Baahubali actor was spotted at the private jet terminal in Kalina Airport, Mumbai. While he was papped at the airport, the actor opted for a super casual look in an all-black outfit. He wore a black T-shirt and jogger pants with a beanie on his head. His face was completely covered with sunglasses and a mask.

Prabhas spotted in Mumbai to shoot for Adipurush

The actor who is shooting for the film in Mumbai is expected to wrap it by the end of this month. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Om Raut is planning to wrap up the shooting before the movie enters into the post-production phase, which needs heavy VFX and graphical representation. Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing the role of Sita and Saif Ali Khan have wrapped up their respective shoots.

PAN India Star #Prabhas from private Jet terminal in Kalina Airport, Mumbai.



The star is in the city for #Adipurush

Shoot. pic.twitter.com/kPV8ODQ704 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 26, 2021

Sunny Singh will be seen playing the role of Lakshman in the film. The film is bankrolled by T-Series. The 3D extravaganza will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi, it will be also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. Adipurush is officially set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, apart from Adipurush, he has a number of films in his kitty. The actor released the teaser of another highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam on his 41st birthday on October 23. The teaser gave a glimpse of his character from the film as Vikramaditya. He will also be seen in Prashant Neel's directorial Salaar and Project K opposite Deepika Padukone. He also recently announced his next Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

IMAGE: Facebook/Prabhas