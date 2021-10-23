Prabhas' Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty & South Indian Celebs Pen Warm Wishes

As superstar Prabhas clocked his 42nd birthday today, October 23, many members of the South Indian film fraternity penned wishes for the actor on his special day. From Mahesh Babu, Sandeep Kishan, Anushka Shetty to Satya Dev, social media is witnessing a plethora of wishes for the Baahubali star. Marking the occasion, ardent fans of the actor have also trended hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayPrabhas and #PrabhasBirthday.

Meanwhile, the makers of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam also unveiled his character teaser from the movie. Showcasing his look as Vikramaditya, they wrote that he was out to 'cast his spell & win everyone's heart', further wishing their 'darling' Prabhas on his birthday.

Celebrities pens wishes for Prabhas on 42nd birthday

Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, October 23, actor Mahesh Babu uploaded a throwback picture with Prabhas and wrote, "Happy birthday @actorprabhas! Wishing you yet another phenomenal year." The duo can be seen all smiles in the candid click. Actor Anushka Shetty also uploaded Prabhas' picture and wrote, "Happy happy birthday wishing u only the best in all that life has to offer and may all ur stories reach out to as many hearts all over. happiness and health ur way".

Happy happy birthday wishing u only the best in all that life has to offer and may all ur stories reach out to as many hearts all over 🌎 🌏 🌍 … happiness and health ur way 😊 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/3qsIngmgLo — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 23, 2021

He was also wished by director Gopichandh Malineni, who shared a dapper candid of the duo and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday to our dearest Darling..Rebel. Prabhas garu ..have a blockbuster year ahead." Wishing his 'Anna,' Ram Setu actor Satya Dev wrote, "Wish you a Happy Birthday dear Prabhas Anna. Sending you loads of love for all your upcoming colossal projects."

Wish you a Happy Birthday dear Prabhas Anna. Sending you loads of love for all your upcoming colossal projects. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/hRoqPpXOCE — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) October 23, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday to our dearest Darling..Rebel ⭐️ Prabhas garu ..have a blockbuster year ahead ❤️🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/1u7YsKpsHJ — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2021

Prabhas, who will next be seen in the mythological drama Adipurush, was also wished by his co-star Sunny Singh as well as the film's director Om Raut. Uploading a picture with the star, Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday to my big brother #prabhas Working with you has been such a revelation and the emotional bond we share is next to none Wishing you all the happiness in the world." Meanwhile, Raut wrote, "Happy birthday to the one who's won a million hearts, including ours! Dear darling #Prabhas have a wonderful day!!!"

Happy Birthday to my big brother #prabhas Working with you has been such a revelation and the emotional bond we share is next to none 🤗 Wishing you all the happiness in the world 🙌🏻 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1Yg6k0xaG — Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) October 23, 2021

Happy birthday to the one who's won a million hearts, including ours! Dear darling #Prabhas have a wonderful day!!! pic.twitter.com/X2mVD7KDBY — Om Raut (@omraut) October 23, 2021

On the work front, Prabhas will soon be seen in Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan. He is also set to star opposite Deepika Padukone for an upcoming untitled sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH)